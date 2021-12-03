Music concerts on tap next week in USD 457

Garden City Telegram

A number of music concerts are scheduled next week in USD 457 schools. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center will present a band concert on Monday in the school’s cafeteria, 3101 Belmont Pl. The fifth grade band will perform at 5:30 p.m. and the sixth grade will perform at 6 p.m.

Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center will present an orchestra concert on Monday at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at the school, 401 Jennie Barker Rd.

There will be a middle school orchestra concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, in Horace Good Middle School’s Clifford Hope auditorium, 1412 N. Main St.

Florence Wilson Elementary School will present a third grade “Crazy Christmas” concert on Dec. 9, in the school’s gym, 1709 Labrador Blvd. Mrs. Lollar’s class will perform at 5:30 p.m., Mrs. Herrera’s class will perform at 6:15 p.m., and Mrs. Stillian’s class will perform at 7 p.m.

Edith Scheuerman Elementary School will present a third and fourth grade music program at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, in the school gym, 1901 Wilcox St.

Plymell Elementary School will present a fifth and sixth grade band, choir and orchestra concert at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, in the school gym, 20 W. Plymell Rd.

The Garden City High School orchestras will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, in the school’s auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.