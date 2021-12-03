Mental health topic of next GCHS parent seminar

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School counselors will hold a parent seminar on mental health at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the commons area at the high school.

Speakers from the community will provide information to parents about how to watch for signs and symptoms of mental health challenges and how to approach talking to their teens about it. There will also be local resources available and opportunities for questions during the event.

The high school counselors are holding a series of parent outreach seminars during the school year.