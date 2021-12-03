GCCC to hold annual vespers concert

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City Community College Music Department will hold its annual Christmas Vespers Concert, titled “Everlasting Light”, at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Pauline Joyce Auditorium.

The concert will feature the GCCC Concert Choir and College Singers. In the second half of the concert, the Southwest Kansas Chorale community choir and community orchestra members will join in.

All audience members are asked to wear a face mask at the event.

For more information, contact Sean Boller at sean.boller@gcccks.edu.