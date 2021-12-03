Mercer Gallery exhibit features GCCC visual arts faculty

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College’s Mercer Gallery is hosting the GCCC Visual Arts Faculty Biennial as its latest exhibit, featuring artwork by Brian K. McCallum and Michael K. Knutson, through Dec. 14.

The WIP, or Works in Progress, is an exhibition with a wide variety of artworks by the two artists ranging from traditional pottery and landscape paintings to abstract figurative sculptures and portraits. The title of the exhibition WIP refers to Works in Progress; as artists and educators, Knutson and McCallum constantly have something in progress, whether it is a portrait drawing or ceramic vessel demonstrations their role is to educate through their artistic process.

The exhibition features playful abstracted figurative sculptures by McCallum that pair with the melting and morphed portraits in Knutson's Imaginary Friends painting series.

McCallum's figurative sculptures convey emotions of the human condition while giving the viewer a bit of a magical, surreal twist. At the same time, Knutson's Imaginary Friends installation combines his past relationships with his imagination to create abstracted portraits or figures that range from very representational to very abstract. This work is juxtaposed with McCullum's rigid and sturdy functional pottery and Knutson's calm and serene western landscape paintings.

McCallum is an artist and educator who received his MFA from Kansas State University, under the tutelage of Yoshiro Ikeda. His work in ceramics is often figurative and focuses on the nature of the human condition. He arrived at GCCC in 2003 and is the three-dimensional foundations specialist.

The courses he instructs include History of Art, Appreciation of Art, Sculpture, Design, and all levels of ceramics, and he has received numerous awards in competitions both nationally and internationally. His work appears in the book "500 figures in Clay" by Lark Press. In addition to his sculptural work, Mr. McCallum is an accomplished potter. Pottery lovers have quietly collected his practical work for several years.

Knutson has been an art educator at GCCC since 2015 after serving as Art Instructor at Fort Hays State University.

He is the son of two art educators. He spent his childhood immersed in creativity, drawing inspiration from his experiences in the natural environment of the Black Hills of South Dakota. Knutson has a BA in studio arts from Black Hills State University in 2010 and earned his MFA at Fort Hays State University in 2013.

He is an accomplished visual artist and works primarily as a painter. The courses he instructs include Art Appreciation, all levels of Painting, Drawing, Printmaking, and Design. Knutson has an active national exhibition record of solo and group shows and has completed many public art commissions.

A closing reception will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. The exhibit will close out the 2021 gallery season.

Mercer Gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For information, contact Gallery Director Michael Knutson, michael.knutson@gcccks.edu.