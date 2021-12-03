DeLorenzi joins Siena Medical staff

Garden City Telegram

Raymond DeLorenzi, MD, will be beginning his practice at St. Catherine Hospital’s Siena Medical on Dec. 6.

Delorenzi is a general orthopedic surgeon with an interest in sports medicine. He is MAKO robotic trained. In addition to sports medicine, he performs total and partial knee replacements - both primary and revisions, total hip replacements, and reverse and total shoulder replacements.

Common conditions and surgeries include arthroscopic knee and shoulder surgery, elbow/wrist/hand surgery, trauma/fractures, foot/ankle surgery, shoulder rotator cuff, shoulder labrum repairs, and ACL reconstruction.

He obtained his bachelor and graduate degrees from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and graduated in the top three-percent of his class at Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital and Affiliated Hospitals. He is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

When DeLorenzi isn’t in clinic or surgery, he enjoys the outdoors with activities such as bike riding, snowmobiling, and hiking.