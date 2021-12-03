Cram the Van events set records raising food for food banks

Garden City Telegram

Nearly 45,000 pounds of food donated

SCOTT CITY – Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive has, once again, collected more food for local food banks than in previous years, raising a total of 44,576 pounds this year.

This year’s collection brings the combined eight-year total to over 86 tons of non-perishable food items donated, which is a 573% increase since the program’s inception in 2014. All proceeds have now been delivered to a dozen local food banks that serve the Wheatland Electric service territory.

The electric cooperative held 13 in-person donation events throughout our southwest and central Kansas territory through September and October, where both cash and can donations were collected and those donating received a meal of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.

As part of the annual Cram the Van campaign, Wheatland also coordinated six school competitions in five area school districts, USD 428, USD 363, USD 466, USD 356 and USD 200, which helped raise several thousand more pounds.

In addition, fellow electric cooperatives, vendors, sponsors, and other supporters from across Kansas also attended the third annual Co-ops Care Charity Golf Tournament earlier this fall to help raise more monetary donations. More than 120 golfers and cooperative employees and volunteers raised more than $11,000 for our local food banks during the charity tournament.

In addition to in-person events, school competitions, and related events, the cooperative held an online Cram the Van donation campaign for the second year in a row and raised almost $2,600 in cash donations.

Due to its members, sponsors, schools, and communities, Wheatland was able to donate non-perishable food items and cash to the following food banks in southwest and central Kansas just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday ($1 donation = 1 pound of food):

United Methodist Food Pantry and Caldwell Food Bank, Caldwell – 2,211 lbs.

Conway Springs Mission Mart (Cardinals Care Campaign), Conway Springs – 3,173 lbs.

Emmaus House and Genesis Family Health, Finney County – 2,672 lbs.

Community Food Bank of Barton County, Great Bend – 11,132 lbs.

Harper Mission Mart, Harper – 3,841 lbs.

Horns for Hope (USD 363), Holcomb – 4,065 lbs.

Wichita County Food Bank, Leoti – 3,051 lbs.

Ministerial Alliance, Scott City – 6,266 lbs.

Hamilton County Food Pantry, Syracuse – 2,949 lbs.

Greeley County Food Bank, Tribune – 2,648 lbs.

Online donations: 2,568 lbs.

For more information about Cram the Van, please visit https://www.weci.net/cram-van-food-drive.