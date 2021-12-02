SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 89 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,202 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 426 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 13 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been three additional deaths as of Wednesday for a total to 65 deaths. A total of 15,004 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 51 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 37.1 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 34 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,456 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 70 positive cases to its total of 5,051. Kearny County increased by 39 positive cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 917 while Haskell County added 22 cases for a total of 658. Greeley County added 13 cases for a total of 202 and Scott County added 12 cases for a total of 896.

Grant County added nine cases for a total of 1,464 while Stevens County added eight cases for a total of 997. Lane and Stanton Counties each added seven cases for totals of 205 and 323, respectively. Meade County added six cases for a total of 755 while Hamilton County added four cases for a total of 325. Wichita County added three cases for a total of 316 and Gray County added two cases for a total of 944.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant as of Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 8,202

Ford - 7,456

Grant - 1,464

Gray - 944

Greeley - 202

Hamilton - 325

Haskell - 658

Kearny - 917

Lane - 205

Meade - 755

Morton - 450

Scott - 896

Seward - 5,051

Stanton - 323

Stevens - 997

Wichita Co. - 316

The state of Kansas has over 469,700 confirmed positive cases overall as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.