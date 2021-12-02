GCHS freshmen learn about academies, careers

Garden City High School freshmen learned more about the school's four academies and possible future careers at the Academy to Career Day event Wednesday.

Jenny Hands, GCHS Career Tech. Education coordinator, said the event is held in conjunction with the Finney County Workforce Connection Youth Development Committee, with the mission to educate students at all grade levels about the opportunities of living and working in Finney County.

"Our goal is to help our students understand what careers are available, and even if they're going to leave and go get a college degree, that we have great opportunities and we want them to come back and that they are the future of our workforce and because of them, that's how we are going to thrive in the future," she said. "We want them to understand all of the great and amazing opportunities that we have here in Finney County."

The school is built on an academy model with career and technical education pathways, of which there are 16 divided amongst the four academies – Public Service, Arts and Communication, Trade and Health, Hands said.

They're designed to give students a sequence of courses from an intro level, a technical level and an advanced level course that's all focused on one area of careers, she said.

"Our students' freshman year, the focus is helping them understand all of those opportunities that we have and how our academies and pathways work," she said. "This is one of our big events to help our students understand how that's all related, to help them understand that we're not just throwing them into school for no reason, that we really are trying to help prepare them for a future career and what those opportunities are."

KaeLee Armstrong, GCHS Career Counselor, said freshmen need the information on the academies and pathways now because when they enroll for 10th grade they have to choose an academy, so the event is a good way to do that.

"This is a way that they learn about that, but then we also blended it with a career fair where they can learn just about various careers," she said. "We had four speakers as well from our community representing each of the academy areas talking about how they got to the career that they are in now, like their life journey. It's not just career information but life in general. I'm hoping that the kids got a lot out of it."

Hands said it's a beneficial event for students, in fact a senior helping her get the event ready told her they remember the event from when they were a freshman and loved it, that it helped them pick their academy.

"That made me feel great and I'm excited for what it means for our students to help them find their right place and the right fit here in their educational journey at Garden City High School," she said.

While freshmen do choose an academy when they enroll in 10th grade, it's not a final decision, Hands said. They are not stuck in an academy or pathway once they choose it, they can change either at the end of the semester of at the end of the school year, depending on the class, and move to a different academy.

"I always say it's kind of like getting pre-college," she said. "Instead of spending money and changing your major ... which is very expensive, if we can get you some intro classes in high school and help you to understand whether or not you do or do not like parts of that career, we can save our students a lot of money, we can get them into careers faster."

Freshman Hayden Nemechek said he liked the event because it gives them a preview of what they can do and where you can go with different careers and academies.

"Most schools don't usually offer that, like the academies and all that you just take the classes they give to you, but we have a lot of opportunities here," he said.

Fellow freshman Meeca Castillo agrees.

"It shows you that if you don't know what you're doing, it gives you examples of what other people do and how they do their job," she said. "I think that's really helpful."

Nemechek and Castillo said the event helped them learn about the careers they were already interested in and what they need to do to make that a reality.

Nemechek said he's looking to pursue either law or architecture.

"I like architecture," he said. "My dad's an architect, so it kind of gave me a little showing of what it really is and I kind of like what he does."

Castillo wants to become a lawyer.

It also allowed him to explore, to see if there's something he's never heard of before that might spark an interest as well, Nemechek said.

Castillo agreed.

"It's just a lot of great opportunities to get to know more about the careers, it's a good experience," she said.

Mauricio Romero, a Farmers Insurance agency owner, said he decided to participate in the event as a way to give back to the community by educating the youth about a career they could pursue, particularly in insurance and maybe one day being their own boss by owning their own agency.

"It's a good way to get their gears going and their brains thinking about what do they want to do," he said.

Janene Radke, Head Start/Early Head Start director with the Kansas Children's Service League, agrees, said they came out because they wanted students to know the organization is in the community and what opportunities are available.

Radke thinks the event went well, that it got a lot of students thinking.

"We had a lot of students that I think are interested in early childhood and working with Head Start families and we have a lot of opportunities for students to come in – whether it's a direct line entry level position to be able to move up and to move across to different areas," she said. "It's nice to be able to see some of that interest, especially when it's so difficult to find educators in the communities and across the nation right now. I think it went really well."

GCHS will host a student job fair on Dec. 8 from 7:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the commons area for all students in the high school looking for either part time or full time employment.