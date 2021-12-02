GCCC spring semester enrollment underway

GCCC Information Services

Enrollment for the spring 2021-22 semester at Garden City Community College is now open. The spring semester begins on Jan. 10, 2022.

Early high school graduates and other prospective students are encouraged to start the enrollment process for spring as early as possible to take advantage of the best availability of classes and advising.

New students to GCCC or students and those who have sat out for two years are required to submit an admissions application online athttps://www.gcccks.edu/admissions/admission_app_landing.aspx.

Degree-seeking students must also have placement available, which can be a high school GPA within the last three years, ACT or SAT scores, or Accuplacer testing which is offered for free on the GCCC campus.

Any student wishing to take on-campus classes must submit a Tuberculosis questionnaire along with their application which can be found at: https://www.gcccks.edu/_resources/pdf/tb-risk-assessment-fillable_-_080118.pdf. Following application and upload of required supplemental documents, enrollees will visit with an advisor or faculty member to select their choice of classes and complete their schedule.

Current GCCC students should contact their advisor to enroll.

Students are encouraged to apply and get in contact with an advisor soon, as campus offices will be closed for Christmas break from Dec. 18 through Jan. 2.

In order for students to get the course(s) they want, during the day/times that they want, they are encouraged to enroll as early as possible as courses fill up quickly.

For more information about the admissions/enrollment process or to get started, contact the Admissions Office at admission@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9608.