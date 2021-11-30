SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in confirmed cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 53 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,113 as of Nov. 24, with an increase to 492 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,975 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 13 cases pending. The FCHD positivity rate has increased to 42.6 percent.

No updated numbers for Finney County have been available from the Finney County Health Department since Nov. 24.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas,. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Children five to 11 years old can receive a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Appointments for children are available from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 23 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,422 as of Monday. Seward County added 40 positive cases to its total of 4,981. Kearny County increased by 12 positive cases as of Monday for an overall total of 878 while Stevens County added 10 cases for a total of 989. Grant County added nine cases for a total of 1,445 and Haskell County added eight cases for a total of 636.

Morton County added six cases for total of 450. Scott and Stanton Counties each added five cases for totals of 884 and 316, respectively. Hamilton County added four cases for a total of 321. Gray and Greeley Counties each added three cases for totals of 942 and 189, respectively. Lane and Meade Counties each added two cases for totals of 198 and 749, respectively, while Wichita County added one case for a total of 313.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 8,113

Ford - 7,422

Grant - 1,445

Gray - 942

Greeley - 189

Hamilton - 321

Haskell - 636

Kearny - 878

Lane - 198

Meade - 742

Morton - 450

Scott - 884

Seward - 4,981

Stanton - 316

Stevens - 989

Wichita Co. - 313

The state of Kansas has over 465,200 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.