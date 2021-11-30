Cott named chief judge for 25th Judicial District

Garden City Telegram

The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Kristi Cott to serve as chief judge of the 25th Judicial District from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The 25th Judicial District is comprised of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

“We appreciate that Judge Cott is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 25th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

Cott has been a judge in the 25th Judicial District since March 2021.

"I look forward to working with the other judges in the district and I am confident we can increase access to the justice system while giving all parties their fair day in court,” Cott said. “I have managed offices in the past and I hope my leadership skills will transfer into the many responsibilities associated with being chief judge.”

Cott received an undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota and a law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law. She worked for the Western Regional Public Defender Office for 10 years after graduation and then for the Finney County Attorney’s Office. She worked in private practice before being appointed as a district court judge.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.