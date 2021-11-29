Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Trees are underway

The Christmas season is here and Salvation Army Red Kettles have appeared.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser began on Nov. 20 and will run through 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but donations will continue to be collected for the Christmas season campaign through Jan. 31.

Volunteer bell ringers will be out from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Donations can also be given online at salarmy.us/HopeMarchesOnGardenCity.

Funds raised from the Red Kettles help the organization provide services for the coming year including the Salvation Army's youth programs, utility assistance and help stock the Salvation Army food pantries.

Chelsea Barnes, Garden City Salvation Army Captain, said volunteers bell ringers are always needed.

"We definitely need all the volunteers that we can get to help ensure that hope marches on this Christmas season," she said.

The easiest way for someone to register to volunteer is by visiting registertoring.com, Barnes said. While they can register at the Salvation Army's office, if registration is done online the people can choose when they're available, what time and what place they want to ring at themselves.

Last year $168,000 was raised during the Christmas campaign timeframe, Barnes said, but they didn't raise as much as they needed to in the kettles, however is balanced out as she didn't spend as much on bell ringers as she thought they would.

However, this year the Salvation Army organization is having all Salvation Army outposts have an overall goal, which not only includes the kettles, but also any donations mailed or given online between Oct. 1 through Jan. 31.

This year the goal is $151,000, Barnes said.

"We're hoping that this year is just as generous," she said.

Also going on at this time is the Salvation Army's Angel Tree campaign.

Barnes said it started about two weeks ago and will run through about Dec. 3, that's when they hope to have most of the gifts in by.

The Angel Trees are a longstanding tradition where families in need can sign up to receive gifts for their children, Barnes said.

"Then we as the Salvation Army and our supporting community, we're able to help give them some toys for their kids and we do a Christmas food box as well for those families," she said. "We usually have about 50 families that signed up for that."

To donate to the Red Kettle Campaign in-person, Red Kettles are located at Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Hobby Lobby, Sam's Club, Daylight Donuts, Dillons East, Dillons West, Walgreen and Dollar General on Campus Drive.

Counter-top Kettles are located at Pinky's Grilled Cheestro, Papa John's, Fry Eye Associates, The Beloved Lash Bar & Boutique, Garden City Steakhouse, Western Motor and Xpress Wellness Urgent Care.

Angel Trees are located at Pinky's Grilled Cheestro, Papa John's, Fry Eye Associates, The Beloved Lash Bar & Boutique, Jax Sports Bar, Garden City High School, Tumbleweed Thrift Boutique, Western State Bank, Garden City Steakhouse, Burtis Motor Company, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care and Walmart.

Go to the Walmart Registry for Good at salarmy.us/RFGGardenCity to purchase Angel Tree gifts online.

For more information go to the Salvation Army's main office location at 216 N. Ninth St. or call their office at 620-276-4027.