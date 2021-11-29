Morales wins KDA photo contest award

Garden City Telegram

MANHATTAN - The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2021 KDA Photo Contest on its Facebook page this month. The annual statewide photo contest received 280 entries showcasing Kansas agriculture.

Aaron Morales from Garden City won first place in the Youth category with his photo “Windmill in a Field of Sunflowers”, taken in Kendall.

Preliminary votes on Facebook were tallied according to the number of likes, comments and shares earned by each photo or video. The totals identified the top five photos in each category: Kansas Weather, Celebrating Local Foods, Water in Kansas, Rural Kansas, Video and Youth.

These photos and videos were then reviewed by members of the Kansas State Board of Agriculture, agriculture leaders in the Kansas legislature and leadership within the Kansas Department of Agriculture to select the winners in each category.The Kansas Department of Agriculture values the ability to use real photos from real people in Kansas agriculture. The photos submitted to the contest have become the face of our agency publications, social media posts, promotional materials and on the KDA website, agriculture.ks.gov.

Many of the photo contest submissions are used as we advocate for Kansas agriculture, for example during the Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit. Select photos will be displayed in KDA’s Manhattan office.

All photos submitted to the contest are available for viewing on KDA’s Facebook page and Pinterest boards. Winners in each category have received a $100 gift card and runner-up participants have received a $50 gift card.