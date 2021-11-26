WKCF awards grants to 16 area nonprofits in November cycle

Garden City Telegram

The Western Kansas Community Foundation (WKCF) has awarded 16 local nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $65,208 from the Community Betterment Fund, and other unrestricted funds for its November grant cycle.

The grant awards range from $500 to $12,500 and serve a wide variety of causes in the southwest Kansas region. The November grant cycle is the last of three grant cycles offered by Western Kansas Community Foundation each year.

The Community Betterment Fund and Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Fund, administered by WKCF, are committed to benefiting community-based projects as well as programs targeted to benefit children in Southwest Kansas.

WKCF’s Program and Marketing Director Stacie Hahn said the grants were awarded “to address specific needs felt by the applying nonprofits, and as a reflection of the Foundation’s mission, which is to enrich western Kansas life through philanthropy, leadership and collaboration.”

Distributions from the unrestricted funds contribute each year to the grants program at the Western Kansas Community Foundation.

For the November grant cycle, the WKCF Grants Committee reviewed 17 applications of which one was denied funding.

The awards are as follows:

- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Finney and Kearny Counties “Young Women of Purpose” - $2,500.

- Core Community Meade County “Core Community Meade County” - $6,055.

- Garden City High School Counseling Office “Buffalo Supply Station” - $3,000.

- Great Plains Christian Radio “KJIL Family Outreach Bear” - $500.

- Great Plains MakerSpace “Electronics & Circuit Design Lab" - $3,300.

- Ingalls Recreation “Ingalls Baseball Program” - $3,500.

- Kansas Children’s Service League “Stronger Families in Seward County” - $3,000.

- Magic’s HOPE “Pony Partner Learning Area” - $1,500.

- Miles of Smiles “Facility & Arena Improvements" - $3,671.50.

- Morton County Library “Library Courtyard Project” - $6,000.

- Perfect Fit Foundation “Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic” - $12,500.

- Salvation Army “Youth Programs” - $4,400.

- Stevens County Library “Portable Outdoor Meeting Space” - $1,039

- Turning Point Church of the Nazarene “Community Cultural Celebration” - 2,500.

- USD #457 Abe Hubert Elementary “Makerspace 3D Printer” - $1,743.

- Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center “Thank You Backpack for 12 yr Olds & Younger” - $10,000.

Staff of Western Kansas Community Foundation always welcomes visiting with donors or those interested in contributing to the unrestricted funds so we can help with more community projects and programs.

The next grant deadline is March 1, 2022. To learn more about the application process and grant guidelines visit the WKCF website at www.wkcf.org, call at 620-271-9484 or stop by at the office at 402 N. Main St., in downtown Garden City.