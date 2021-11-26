Takin euthanized at zoo due to declining health

Garden City Telegram

Lee Richardson Zoo’s animal care staff made the decision to euthanize “Louie”, the takin, on Nov. 17, due to declining health and quality of life.

Staff had been monitoring his liver functions and he had been receiving supportive care since issues had been diagnosed. The necropsy revealed liver cancer as the cause of his decline. Louie was 15.5 years old. The median life expectancy for a male takin is 12.4 years.

“Although staff are sad to see him go, we’re so grateful we had the chance to work with him, and for the eight years he had in Garden City, introducing so many people to his species,” Animal Care Manager Pablo Holguin said.

Takin are large hoofed mammals that are most closely related to sheep and the goat-like aoudad. They are considered a national treasure in China. Takin are thought to be the source of the “golden fleece” sought by Jason and the Argonauts in Greek mythology.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature their conservation status is Vulnerable, meaning they face a high risk of extinction in the wild. Hunting and habitat destruction are causing their numbers to decline in the wild.

The zoo working with the Takin Species Survival Plan to bring the species back to Lee Richardson Zoo sometime next year. Until that time, renovations will be underway in that area.