PUBLIC MEETINGS

MONDAY, NOV. 29

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St.

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

SATANTA — Satanta City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Satanta City Hall, 503 Ponca Ave.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Johnson City Hall, 206 S. Main St.