LRZ staff to vaccine zoo's felines for COVID

Lee Richardson Zoo is working toward vaccinating some of the zoo residents against COVID-19.

Ever since the first tiger at a zoo in New York tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, staff in zoos have been managing the animals with precautions in place, but cases are still occurring throughout zoos, and some recent cases have been fatal.

The animal-specific version of the coronavirus vaccine will consist of a two-dose series that the zoo hopes to begin in December. The zoo is in the process of acquiring 10 doses of the vaccine.

Although there are more than ten susceptible animals at the zoo, staff has prioritized the larger felids based on a risk assessment. Until the vaccine is received, staff are working with the animals on voluntarily accepting injections.

“Our lions have recently exhibited some sneezes, coughs, and nasal discharge and their energy level and appetite has been down. Tests to confirm the coronavirus have not been done but all precautions are in place and the cats are being closely monitored. Each cat is presenting a little differently so they’re each being treated individually based on their needs,” LRZ Director Kristi Newland said. “Zoos are really good about sharing information so based on previous cases at other facilities, there’s information that we can pull from. Based on the current veterinary assessment these are mild cases and the cats are getting better.”

The vaccine for the lions, leopards, and jaguars will be given is made by Zoetis, a leader in the pharmaceutical market for pets and livestock. More of the zoo residents may be vaccinated once more vaccine is available.

Although the animals can contract the virus from humans, there is no evidence that they spread the virus to their caregivers or zoo visitors.