Annual tree lighting and Christmas parade to kick-off holiday season

The holiday season in Garden City will officially kick off on Friday with the annual tree lighting ceremony in the downtown area.

It will take place in Stevens Park and begin at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Melissa Gallegos, executive director of Garden City Downtown Vision, said she hopes to have a choir there singing Christmas carols to begin the event, followed by a speech from Mayor Roy Cessna and finally a count down to the tree lighting.

The first 200 children to arrive will receive a lighted Christmas necklace or bracelet to help light up the park, Gallegos said. Santa will also be in attendance and the children can talk to him at a safe distance.

Gallegos said what she likes about the event is how it brings the community together to "share in the magic of Christmas," as the event kicks off the season, switching the atmosphere in the city to all things Christmas.

"The city does a tremendous job in putting the lights on all the trees and it truly feels like you've been transported to a place of tranquility and peace," she said.

She hopes everyone enjoys ceremony, that it's safe and joyful and that the community can "revel in the beautiful atmosphere of downtown Garden City."

Prior to the tree lighting, there will be a Letters to Santa event in downtown Garden City, from 5-7 p.m.

Gallegos said the event is something some retailers worked on as a pre-event to the tree lighting ceremony.

During the event children can write a letter, get it stamped and send it off while picking up goodies along the way.

"It's a fun way for kids to write their requests to Santa and then get to see him in Stevens Park right after," she said. "This event has taken place for a few years now, although we did not have it last year due to the pandemic. We are pleased to be able to host it again this year."

The first stop during Letters to Santa is at Browns Shoes where the letters will be crafted. Stop number two is Corner on Main where the letters can be sent to Santa and a s'more kit can be picked up and stop number three is Garden City Arts where a Christmas craft kit can be acquired.

Another holiday season kick-off event is the Burtis Motors Christmas Parade. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, with the parade route going north on Main Street and ending at Walnut Street.

The theme this year is "A Yuletide Christmas," Gallegos said. It was chosen by Downtown Vision's Promotion Committee.

"We all love Christmas Carols and songs on the radio, so we decided to allow for the opportunity to have participants pay tribute to their favorite tunes," she said.

An estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people are expected to attend the Christmas parade, which is the second highest attended parade after the Beef Empire Days parade.

Over 30 floats are anticipated to be in this year's parade, Gallegos said. Participants decorating their floats, especially with Christmas lights and festive displays, for the event.

Gallegos said her favorite component of the parade is the lights and she is happy for the parade to return this year after not having it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are extremely happy to have the parade back this year, but we hope that attendees will practice social distancing and take personal responsibility to protect themselves and keep others safe," she said. "We do encourage those who are not feeling well to please refrain from coming, or to enjoy the parade from their vehicle."