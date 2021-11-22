SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 48 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,060 as of Monday, with an increase to 480 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 18 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,899 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 19 cases pending as of Monday. The FCHD positivity rate has increased to 42.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 23 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,380 as of Monday. Seward County added 31 positive cases to its total of 4,912. Grant County increased by 12 positive cases as of Monday with an overall total of 1,413 while Stevens County added 11 cases for a total of 971.

Gray and Kearny Counties each added six cases for totals of 938 and 856, respectively. Greeley, Lane and Morton Counties each added four cases for totals of 178, 192 and 442, respectively. Scott County added three cases for a total of 871 while Haskell County added two cases for a total of 621.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 8,060

Ford - 7,380

Grant - 1,413

Gray - 938

Greeley - 178

Hamilton - 315

Haskell - 621

Kearny - 856

Lane - 192

Meade - 744

Morton - 442

Scott - 871

Seward - 4,912

Stanton - 308

Stevens - 971

Wichita Co. - 312

The state of Kansas has over 458,200 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.