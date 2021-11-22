GCCC annual ‘Fill a Ford’ toy drive set for Dec. 2

Garden City Telegram

The Collegiate Farm Bureau and Block and Bridle at Garden City Community College are once again partnering with Burtis Motor Company to provide Christmas gifts to children in need this holiday season.

The 2021 “Fill A Ford” Toy Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the John Collins Vocational building parking lot. Bring donations of new, unwrapped toys to be placed in the bed of a pickup from Burtis Motors that will be parked in the lot throughout the day for collection.

For more information about the Fill a Ford Toy Drive, contact Ag Instructor Cindy Venjohn at cindy.venjohn@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9502.