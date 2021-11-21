Area schools honored with KESA awards

The Telegram staff

TOPEKA - More than 100 school districts excelling in outcomes established around the vision for education in Kansas were recognized during the Kansas State Board of Education meeting on Nov. 9.

The vision for education in Kansas – Kansas leads the world in the success of each student – was announced in 2015 by the State Board of Education and the Kansas State Department of Education. A new accreditation model, Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA), was announced shortly after. KESA accredits at the system level to create systemic change among school buildings in a district.

The Kansans Can Star Recognition Program is designed to support the KESA process by providing a level of recognition that helps districts identify where they want to focus their improvement efforts.

The program recognizes district success in the outcome measures Kansans have said they value. These outcomes, categorized as either quantitative or qualitative measures, are serving as a roadmap to help Kansas reach its educational vision.

Districts have to apply for recognition in the qualitative measures area.

District recognition in the quantitative measures area is automatically calculated by KSDE based on collected district data. No application is necessary.

Districts can receive gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in the qualitative measures of:

- Social-emotional growth.

- Kindergarten readiness.

- Individual Plan of Study.

- Civic engagement.

Districts can receive gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in these quantitative measure areas:

- Academically prepared for postsecondary.

- High school graduation.

- Postsecondary success.

For the first time since the program’s inception, a district received recognition in all seven categories, as well as being honored with a Commissioner’s Award. Southern Lyon County Unified School District 252 received a bronze in social-emotional growth; a bronze in kindergarten readiness; a copper in Individual Plan of Study; and gold in civic engagement. In the quantitative measures area, USD 252 received a copper in academically prepared for postsecondary; a gold in high school graduation; and a silver in postsecondary success.

There were 68 districts that achieved the Commissioner’s Award; 36 received the Commissioner’s Award with Honors; and two received the Commissioner’s Award – Highest Distinction. The Commissioner’s Award recognizes those districts that outperform their predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate.

Area school districts to receive awards include:

Garden City USD 457: Social-Emotional Growth: Bronze Commissioner’s Award.

Cimarron-Ensign USD 102: High School Graduation: Bronze Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Bronze.

Deerfield USD 216: High School Graduation: Gold.

Dighton USD 482: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Commissioner’s Award.

Dodge City USD 443: Social-Emotional Growth: Copper.

Dodge City Catholic Diocese: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper.

Greeley County Schools USD 200: High School Graduation: Gold.

Holcomb USD 363: Postsecondary Success: Bronze Commissioner’s Award.

Hugoton Public Schools USD 210: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper.

Ingalls USD 477: High School Graduation: Gold Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Silver Commissioner’s Award with Honors.

Kismet-Plains USD 483: High School Graduation: Silver.

Lakin USD 215: High School Graduation: Bronze.

Leoti USD 467: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Commissioner’s Award.

Meade USD 226: High School Graduation: Copper Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Copper Commissioner’s Award.

Montezuma-South Gray USD 371: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Bronze.

Rolla USD 217: High School Graduation: Gold Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Copper Commissioner’s Award.

Scott County USD 466: High School Graduation: Gold Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Bronze.

Stanton County USD 452: High School Graduation: Gold Postsecondary Success: Bronze Commissioner’s Award with Honors.

Sublette USD 374: Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper.

Syracuse USD 494: Civic Engagement: Copper.