SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

Finney County has added 81 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 8,012 as of Friday, with an increase to 464 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 18 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,876 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 21 cases pending as of Friday. The FCHD positivity rate has remained constant at 31.8 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 19 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,357 as of Friday. Seward County added 37 positive cases to its total of 4,881. Grant County increased by 13 positive cases as of Friday for an overall total of 1,401 while Kearny County added 12 cases for a total of 850. Scott County added nine cases for a total of 868 and Haskell County added eight cases for a total of 619.

Gray, Lane and Stevens Counties each added six cases for totals of 932, 188 and 960, respectively. Morton and Stanton Counties each added four cases for totals of 438 and 310, respectively. Wichita County added two cases for a total of 312. Greeley, Hamilton and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 174, 315 and 744, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 8,012

Ford - 7,357

Grant - 1,401

Gray - 932

Greeley - 174

Hamilton - 315

Haskell - 619

Kearny - 850

Lane - 188

Meade - 744

Morton - 438

Scott - 868

Seward - 4,881

Stanton - 310

Stevens - 960

Wichita Co. - 312

The state of Kansas has over 455,700 confirmed positive cases overall as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.