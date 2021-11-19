PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 4:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

ULYSSES — Ulysses City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Ulysses City Hall, 115 W. Grant Ave.

LAKIN — Lakin City Council: 6:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at the Administrative Building, 121 N. Main St.

HOLCOMB — Holcomb City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St.

GARDEN CITY — Finney County Economic Development Corp.: 7:30 a.m. at the city commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.