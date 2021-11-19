No school for Thanksgiving holiday

The Telegram staff

School districts and colleges across Kansas will be taking a break from classes for the Thanksgiving holiday, for either a portion of next week or the whole week.

Garden City USD 457 will observe the holiday with no school on Monday, Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, for fall vacation.

The district offices and facilities will be closed during the week also.

Holcomb USD 363 will be closed Nov. 24-26 for the holiday.

Garden City Community College will be closed Monday, Nov. 22 through Nov. 26 for the holiday.

Classes will be back in session and offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, for the local districts and college.