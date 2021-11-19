New waiver opportunity for US Dept. of Education loans

GCCC Information Services

The Garden City Community College financial aid office has a new waiver opportunity from the U.S. Department of Education (ED). On Oct. 6, the U.S. ED announced a temporary period during which borrowers may receive credit for payments that previously did not qualify for PSLF or TEPSLF.

If an individual is employed by a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization, they might be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

The PSLF Program forgives the remaining balance on a Direct Loans after having made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

Learn more by visiting https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/pslf-limited-waiver.

Contact finaid@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9519 for more information.