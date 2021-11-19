GCHS to host job fair in December

The Telegram staff

Garden City High School will host a student job fair from 7:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the high school commons area.

Employers are encouraged to register online for this day-long event.

GCHS students who are interested in part-time employment will be able to attend throughout the day and visit with various employers about their current job openings.

Students who will be December or May graduates at Garden City High School are also considering their options for their future plans and may be interested in full-time opportunities as well.

GCHS students seeking employment may be:

- Students who have not yet graduated and are looking for part-time employment.

- Students who are graduating and are planning to enter the local workforce. These students are typically 18 years old and are therefore able to meet the age restrictions many employers face for safety concerns. They could be looking for part-time or full-time employment.

Many of the students have earned career-ready certifications while they are enrolled in high school such as the OSHA-10 Safety Certification, AWS Welding Certification, Forklift Certification, Pre-PAC Family & Consumer Sciences Certification, ServSafe Certification, and more.

For registration information, visit https://forms.gle/tGDWMgCBcYE96XWa7 or www.ficoedc.com/workforce.

Additional questions can be directed to Jenny Hands at jhands@gckschools.com.