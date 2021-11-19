FHSU launches masters program in agribusiness

The Telegram staff

HAYS - Fort Hays State University is launching of a new Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in agribusiness.

This innovative online and on-campus program was developed by the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship (RCOBE), working in partnership with the Department of Agriculture in the Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics.

“This will prepare students for management and leadership roles in one of the most critical, fast-moving, and high-tech industries in the world – agriculture,” Dr. Muhammad Chishty, dean of RCOBE, said. “The new courses in agribusiness were created by faculty from the agriculture department who are specialists in the discipline. Our program is unique in combining the MBA degree with an agribusiness concentration”.

Agriculture is the single largest economic driver in Kansas, contributing nearly $65.7 billion annually to the Kansas economy and generating more than 254,000 jobs through direct, indirect, and induced-effect careers.

"Kansas is a national leader in agriculture and innovation in the food, fiber, energy, education, agribusiness, and animal health sectors. The diverse industry is driving career growth and investment opportunity here in Kansas and around the world," Dr. Brian Sancewich, assistant professor of agriculture, said. "FHSU's new MBA in agribusiness concentration is preparing students to excel in the highly specialized agriculture industry whether that's in at a sole-proprietorship or a Fortune 500 company."

Students can now enroll in Fort Hays State University's new MBA in agribusiness, online or on campus. The online concentration was designed for working professionals, enabling them to get the degree by taking online classes while still working full time.

The Robbins College of Business MBA program courses are offered in five accelerated, eight-week terms during the calendar year, providing more choice and flexibility. It helps students finish the program more quickly and has dedicated professional advisors to help guide students through the MBA process. The MBA program also has a rolling admission process that allows for multiple start dates throughout the year and does not require the GMAT or GRE.

The MBA in agribusiness option provides a seamless pathway for traditional students to complete an MBA – some completing a bachelor’s and MBA in only five years through FHSU's Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) to MBA program. The accelerated program is designed for high-performing BBA students desiring an MBA in an accelerated time frame. Qualified students have the opportunity to earn a BBA and an MBA in a 4 + 1-year time frame – saving time and earning valuable credentials.

The RCOBE at Fort Hays State provides an engaging and rewarding environment for students to develop into tomorrow’s business leaders. Motivated students can earn an MBA online in as little as one year and for less than $12,000. The MBA in agribusiness is one of 15 career-related concentration areas available, allowing students to expand their knowledge in a specific discipline.

For more information about the new MBA in agribusiness at Fort Hays State, visit FHSU.edu/MBA/contact-us or call (785) 628-5696.