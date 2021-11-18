SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 59 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,931 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 412 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,850 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are two cases pending as of Wednesday. The FCHD positivity rate has remained constant at 31.8 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 19 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,338 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 46 positive cases to its total of 4,844. Stevens County increased by 21 positive cases as of Wednesday with an overall total of 954 while Grant County added 17 cases for a total of 1,388. Kearny and Scott Counties each added 12 cases for totals of 838 and 859, respectively.

Haskell County added 11 cases for a total of 611 and Gray County added 10 cases for a total of 926. Mede and Morton Counties each added nine cases for totals of 743 and 434. respectively. Stanton County added three cases for a total of 306 while Lane County added two cases for a total of 182. Hamilton and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 314 and 310, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,931

Ford - 7,338

Grant - 1,388

Gray - 926

Greeley - 173

Hamilton - 314

Haskell - 611

Kearny - 838

Lane - 182

Meade - 743

Morton - 434

Scott - 859

Seward - 4,844

Stanton - 306

Stevens - 954

Wichita Co. - 310

The state of Kansas has over 452,900 confirmed positive cases overall as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.