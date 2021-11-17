School threats unfounded at pair of schools

The Telegram staff

Garden City Police Department officers responded to Edith Scheuerman Elementary School, 1901 Wilcox St., on Nov. 15 for a possible criminal threat according to a release from GCPD.

Officers were told that a social media account, created by an unknown user, contained suspected threats against students from the school. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that there was no threat to the students or the school, and the incident occurred off school property.

On Nov. 16, at approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the YMCA Dome, 1706 E. Mary St., regarding students talking about a possible threat toward Kenneth Henderson Middle School the following day.

Officers learned that a physical altercation occurred between two students earlier in the school day. After the incident, rumors circulated that one of the students involved was going to harm other students. After further investigation, is was determined there was no threat to the school of students.

The Garden City Police Department and USD 457 encourage parents to monitor their child’s social media account(s). Individuals are encouraged to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to the school’s administrators or staff and/or to the GCPD.