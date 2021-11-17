GCCC named top business program among Kansas community colleges

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College ranked in the Top 10 Best Community Colleges in Kansas in 2022 by Intelligent.com’s resource guide.

Intelligent.com is a higher education resource guide for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning.

GCCC was awarded Best Business Program on the final list, scoring 91.28/100. Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories.

The scoring system compares each university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. Researchers compared 124 programs from 35 colleges in the state of Kansas.

To access the complete rankings, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-communitycolleges/kansas/.

For more information about the GCCC business program, contact Renee Harbin, division chair for Business and Technology, at renee.harbin@gcccks.edu.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students.

To learn more, visit https://www.intelligent.com/.