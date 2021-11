GCHS students chosen for district choir

The Telegram staff

Forty-one Garden City High School choir students have been selected to perform, after auditioning, in the Southwest Kansas Music Educators Association District Honor Choir at Dodge City High School on Dec. 4.

GCHS students that received spots in the choir include:

Anahi Alcantara, Alto 2, Rylan Anderson, Bass 2, Katelyn Barrett, Alto 2, Bryna Bondarenko, Soprano 2, Lezette Cantaros, Soprano 1, Harmonie Cruz, Alto 2, Andre Dafney, Tenor 2, Bryant Detvongsa, Bass 2, Jose Fernandez-Esquivel, Tenor 1, Joselyn Flores, Alto 2, Danica Galia, Soprano 1.

Patricia Garone Alto 2, Abbigail Heckel, Alto 2, Alie Hernandez, Alto 2¸ Elissa Hinojos, Soprano 2, Leslie Jaco, Soprano 1, Samuel Jacobs, Bass 1, Braeden Koehn, Tenor 1, Sarah Kuhlmeier, Soprano 2, Allison Lightner, Soprano 2¸ Jayden Loving, Tenor 2¸ Hayley Loya, Soprano 1, Makenzie Lucas, Soprano 1.

Melissa Marrufo-Rutiaga, Alto 2, Tucker Oglesby, Bass 1, Joslyn Palacios, Soprano 2, Ryan Pilosof, Tenor 1, Michelle Ramos, Alto 1, Darby Reimer, Soprano 1¸ Arely Resendeiz, Alto 2, Gonzolo Reyes, Tenor 2, Kallista Rhoades, Soprano 2, Marcus Romo, Tenor 2, Maria Sanchez, Soprano 1, Mo Say, Tenor 1.

DeeAnn Smith, Alto 1, Kaden Strasser, Bass 1, Makenzie Torres, Soprano 2, Chloe Wilkerson, Alto 1, Michael Wise, Tenor 2, and Annalise York, Soprano 1.

The GCHS choir director is Abigail Martinez.