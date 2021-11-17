Emmaus House to distribute Thanksgiving boxes Nov. 23

Thanksgiving is a time for giving and a time for receiving for some.

Emmaus House, Garden City's food pantry, soup kitchen and homeless shelter, is one place people can receive help throughout the year.

On Nov. 23, Emmaus House will distribute their annual Thanksgiving boxes to around 250-300 members of the community.

Brittney Knoll, Emmaus House director, said while normal distribution days are on Wednesdays and Fridays, they are giving out the Thanksgiving boxes on Tuesday to give people enough time to get things prepared, namely to defrost the turkeys or chickens.

The boxes typically contain a turkey or chicken, corn, green beans, canned fruit, canned baked beans, instant potatoes, soup, stuffing and cake or cookie mix - all of the fixings to make a Thanksgiving meal.

Knoll, said they are always in need of monetary donations, but specifically for the Thanksgiving boxes they are short on turkeys and chickens.

"We do ask that donations come in by Friday, that way we can be pretty prepared," she said. "Obviously, we're not going to turn away any donations whenever they come in."

Donations can be made any time, but it's kind of preferred between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"There are people here all the time, so it really doesn't matter," she said. "If you can't bring it until 7-8 p.m. because of your work, that's fine."

Emmaus House is always accepting volunteers too, Knoll said, but she does like to have a sit down with those wanting to volunteer to find the right place for them as there are many opportunities to help at Emmaus House with the food pantry, soup kitchen and homeless shelter.

"There's so many different opportunities and we want you to be comfortable with what you're doing so that way you want to come back," she said. "We don't want you to come and go 'oh man that was a lot, I don't want to do that again.' We want you to be comfortable, so it's really important to kind of find your fit, everything isn't for everybody."

To volunteer or for more information, call 620-275-2008 or stop by Emmaus House at 802 N. Fifth St.