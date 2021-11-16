USD 457 celebrating American education week

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 is celebrating American Education Week, this week. American Education Week helps to raise public awareness of the importance of education. During this week the district celebrates great schools and the partnerships between teachers, support staff, students, parents, and the community.

The district is celebrating with various activities throughout the week:

On Monday, the Garden City Public Schools Foundation Grant Squad awarded mini-grants around the school district to five educators.

The Garden City Educators Association (GCEA) on Monday had a video of the mayor of Garden City reading a proclamation to promote American Education Week. They also recognize the Board of Education as part of the week’scelebration.

Tuesday was “Thank an Educator Day". This postcard activity allows students around the district to thank an educator. The GCEA plans to have each student write a thank you note to their parents/guardians, thanking them for their support in making education important in their lives. There was also a “Support Public Education Day” where staff and students wore shirts that recognizes the value of public education.

Healthy Snack Day is on Wednesday. School board members and district administration will deliver healthy snack baskets across the district. The GCEA will sponsor Education Support Professionals’ Day. The GCEA will encourage teachers and student to do a “Walk the School Grounds Day” to exercise their body for a healthy mind. It will also be “Healthy Body and Mind Day” where staff and students will wear school appropriate workout clothes/tennis shoes to promote a healthy lifestyle for a healthy mind.

Thursday will be “Support Staff Day”. GCEA will recognize each individual who provides invaluable service to our schools for their work. Students will write thank you cards or will sign banners in recognition of all support staff.

The Crystal Apple Awards Banquet will be held in Thursday evening at the Clarion Inn. Outstanding Teachers from Finney County will be officially recognized. This event is sponsored by the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Friday will be an “Alma Mater Day”, to wear a shirt celebrating your alma mater and promote higher education. Teachers will wear something from the university they graduated from or from their favorite college.