SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Finney County has added 63 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,872 as of Monday, with an increase to 397 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 17 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,817 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are two cases pending as of Monday. The FCHD positivity rate has remained constant at 31.8 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 22 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,319 as of Monday. Seward County added 14 positive cases to its total of 4,798. Grant County increased by 18 positive cases as of Monday with an overall total of 1,371 while Scott and Stevens Counties added nine cases each for totals of 847 and 933, respectively.

Kearny County added five cases for a total of 826. Greeley, Gray and Stanton Counties each added three cases for totals of 173, 916 and 303, respectively. Meade County added two cases for a total of 734. Hamilton, Lane and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 313, 180 and 309.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,872

Ford - 7,319

Grant - 1,371

Gray - 916

Greeley - 173

Hamilton - 313

Haskell - 600

Kearny - 826

Lane - 180

Meade - 734

Morton - 425

Scott - 847

Seward - 4,798

Stanton - 303

Stevens - 933

Wichita Co. - 309

The state of Kansas has over 449,800 confirmed positive cases overall as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.