FHSU announces summer graduates

HAYS - A total of 693 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the summer 2021 term.

The university conferred 167 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 526 bachelor’s degrees, and 7 associate degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.

FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

Area students to graduate include:

Dighton: Logan Seth Campbell, a Bachelor of Science; Tristan Rhea Haynes, a Master of Arts.

Dodge City: Nohely Esperanza Cervantes, a Bachelor of Social Work; Jayden R. Garcia, a Bachelor of Social Work; Julianna Mae Montgomery, a Master of Science; Justin David Moore, a Bachelor of Science.

Garden City: Juan A. Anguiano, a Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Clutter, a Bachelor of Science; James Gonzalez, a Bachelor of Science; Miguel Angel Hernandez-Vazquez, a Bachelor of Business Administration; Andrew Stephen Lee, a Master of Science; and Dora Marie Leon, a Bachelor of Science.

Hugoton: Alexa J. Beltz, a Master of Science.

Leoti: Lucia Candida Figueroa, a Master of Science.

Meade: Tiffany L. Strickland, a Master of Science.

Moscow: Tina L. White, a Master of Science.

Pierceville: Jesus Douglas Condo, a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Scott City: Nicholas Clem Nowak, a Bachelor of Science.