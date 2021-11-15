Bachman Stocking Drive approaching

The Telegram staff

With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approaching, the annual Travis Bachman Memorial Christmas Stocking Drive is approaching also.

The annual event, which provides filled, full-sized Christmas stockings to military service members serving overseas through the holidays, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the American Legion parking lot, 405 S. Main St.

Due to increased costs from the United State Postal Service for the pricing for shipping in the 2021 holiday season, only filled stockings will be accepted as donations this year. No single or used items will be accepted.

When donating, the public is asked to remain in their vehicles as volunteers will retrieve the donated stockings in a drive through process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suggested items to include in handmade or purchased Christmas stockings include:

- Individual packets of gatorade or H2O flavor packets.

- Beef jerky, tuna packs, Ramen noodles, cake in a mug mixes, mixed nuts, cashews and cookies.

- DVDs or CDs and handheld games.

- Toiletries, no hotel samples, (place in Zip Lock bag), foot powder and lens cloths.

- AA batteries.

- Magazines, word puzzles, Hacky Sacs, yo-yos.

- Wet Wipes, hand sanitizer and lip balm.

- A signed Christmas card addressed to Service Member.

A donation of $5 per stocking is requested to help cover the shipping cost. Checks are accepted and should be made out to We Support our Troops.

The stockings will be boxed up and then mailed the morning after the stocking drive.

For more information, contact Robin at 620-287-6677 or Amber at 620-937-1093, or see the group’s Facebook page at Travis Bachman Memorial Stocking Drive.