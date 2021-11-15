School threat unfounded at HGMS

The Telegram staff

Garden City Police officers responded to Horace Good Middle School on Nov. 11 for a suspected threat against the school according to a release from the GCPD.

Officers learned that a 13-year-old student made threats against the school, which were reported to Horace Good personnel by several students. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned there was no threat to the school or students. Disciplinary action has been taken by the school for the 13-year-old student. The investigation is ongoing according to the release.

GCPD and USD 457 encourage parents to remind children to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff at school and/or the GCPD.