RCDC’s Fantasy Tree Festival, Holiday Homes Tours return

The Telegram staff

Need to get in the holiday spirit this week?

Russell Child Development Center’s annual Fantasy Tree Festival Auction and Holiday Homes Tour will fill that need on Saturday as the local fundraising events return to being held in-person.

The Holiday Homes Tour will feature four homes decorated for the holidays, running from 1-5 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 each.

The year’s tour will include the homes of Candace Gamino, Liz Scheopner, Kelly Reeve and Josh and Lyndsay Plankenhon.

The event is hosted by the Alpha Zeta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha.

The Fantasy Tree Festival Auction will be held beginning at 6 p.m. at the Clarion Inn.

The doors open for the event at 6 p.m. as well as dinner and drinks. The silent auction for the event also begins. The live auction featuring themed-decorated Christmas trees as well as a variety of holiday and other items will begin at 7 p.m.

There will be an auction preview at the Clarion in from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $50 each and a limited number, 270, are being sold to the Fantasy Tree Festival Auction. There is no limit for Holiday Homes Tour tickets.

Tickets can be obtained at the RCDC Garden City location, 2735 N. Jennie Barker Rd.