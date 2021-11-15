Mini grants awarded to USD 457 educators

The Telegram staff

The Garden City Public Schools Foundation grant squad visited four schools on Monday, awarding $200 mini grants to help educators enhance instruction in their classrooms. The grants were presented to teachers in surprise celebrations in their classrooms.

Educators receiving the mini grants include:

Anita Palmer, Jennie Barker Elementary School

Bethany Howard, Jennie Barker Elementary School

Rebecca Brandt, Jennie Wilson Elementary School

Laura Solkey, Georgia Matthews Elementary School

Kristina Younkman, GC Achieve

Palmer, a fifth grade teacher, will use the grant to purchase Sphero robots which are a programmable robot balls. Students will write code to create a program that will cause the Sphero to move through various obstacles. This will expose the students to a new field of science in creating code and programming a robot to move at instructed directions.

Howard, a SPED teacher, will use the grant to purchase a program to help students with phonics, math, and reading. The program will give the students the chance to visually see what they are trying to learn and also use the manipulatives that are provided with hands on learning.

Brandt, a librarian, will use the grant to purchase a Who Would Win book series on what different animals would win in various situations. The goal is to get new and interesting books into the hands of students to increase their reading comprehension and develop a love of reading for enjoyment.

Solkey, a library para professional, will use the grant to purchase material for story walks at the school. The story walk would create a path and making the book a treasure hunt for students, which promotes literacy and reading opportunities for students.

Younkman, a counselor, will use the grant to purchase items for career connections, which is a monthly event where 9-12 graders can sign-up and learning about a specific career. Local businesses will be invited to come and share about their career, what the requirements are for the career and what to the outlook for the future is for that field.

The foundation received 14 grant applications from staff throughout the school district. The grants are awarded to help support learning initiatives in the classrooms. The grants may be used for the classroom, department, or individual staff development for a district employee. The applications are read and judged by the Garden City Public Schools Foundation committee.

The Garden City Public Schools Foundation has provided over $33,000 in grants to fund opportunities to enhance the learning environment and increase the effectiveness of instruction across the district.

The foundation, founded in 2004, is a non-profit organization that is committed to effectively generate, manage and distribute funds to stimulate excellence for the preservation and enhancement of an exemplary education provided by Garden City Public Schools. The Foundation functions in alliance with the Western Kansas Community Foundation.