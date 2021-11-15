GCHS instrumental music students chosen for district groups

The Telegram staff

Instrumental music students from Garden City High School have been chosen to participate in district honor band and orchestra on Dec. 4 at Dodge City High School after auditioning for spots.

District Band

The Garden City High School band had 14 students complete auditions for consideration in the Southwest Kansas Music Educators Association District Honor Band. Nine students qualified to perform with the band. The concert will be held on Dec. 4 at Dodge City High School.

The GCHS students that received spots in the band include: Melissa Fierro, flute; Joshua Martinez, clarinet; Andrew Moreno, clarinet alternate; Alicia Montoya, clarinet alternate; Pablo Aguilar, tenor saxophone; Shelby Armstrong, baritone saxophone; Alonso Guevara, baritone saxophone; Juan Moya, trombone; and Ryan Ochampaugh, trombone.

The GCHS band director is Lyle Sobba.

District Orchestra

Garden City High School orchestra students auditioned and were selected to perform in the Southwest/Northwest District Honor Orchestra at Dodge City High School on Dec. 4.

Twenty-seven GCHS students were chosen to participate in this prestigious event. Students from all four of the GCHS orchestra classes will be represented in the honor orchestra.

The students will perform with others from Dodge City, Great Band, Beloit and Hays.

The GCHS students that received spots in the orchestra include: 1st Violin: Abby Ramos, Alondra Guzman, Sofia Madilo, Alexis Herrada, Aley Cannaley, Arianna Martinez, and Noemi Baltazar. 2nd Violin: Meliny Kingstone, Andrea Barajas, Delilah Combs, Alex Argueta, Patricia Castillo, Charlotte Cheney, and Justin Contreras.

Viola: Noah Longoria, Ashley Kingstone, Jasmine Garcia, Ayden Cruz-Rodriguez, Julissa Martin, Asia Briggs, Sara Chapa Solano, and Quinlynn Harms. Cello: Jaelyn Grim and Lilly Moore. Bass: Makenna Metheny, Julia Facio, and Devin Richters.

The GCHS orchestra director is Summer Miller; assistant orchestra director is Yee Kang.