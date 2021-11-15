DeSare to perform Friday in next community concert

The Telegram staff

Acclaimed pianist and vocalist Tony DeSare, along with his trio, will be in Garden City on Friday as the next artist in the Southwest Kansas Community Concert series. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in Horace Good Middle School’s Clifford Hope auditorium.

DeSare a crooner. is an aclaimed pianist with a string rendition of Rhapsody in Blue, consumes with vocal favorites such as Fly Me to the Moon, Great Balls of Fire, Imagine and and an Elton John medley.