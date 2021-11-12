SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 67 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,809 as of Friday, with an increase to 370 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is an increase to 18 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,783 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 47 cases pending as of Friday. The FCHD positivity rate has increased to 31.8 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 19 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,297 as of Friday. Seward County added 23 positive cases to its total of 4,784. Stevens County increased by 15 cases as of Friday for an overall total of 924 cases while Grant County added 13 cases for a total of 1,353. Haskell County added nine cases for a total of 600 and Scott County added seven cases for a total of 838.

Morton County added six cases for a total of 425 while Gray and Lane Counties each added five cases for totals of 913 and 179, respectively. Meade County added four cases for a total of 732. Hamilton and Kearny Counties added three cases each for totals of 312 and 821, respectively. Greeley and Stanton Counties each added two cases for totals of 170 and 300, respectively. Wichita County added one case for a total of 308.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,809

Ford - 7,297

Grant - 1,353

Gray - 913

Greeley - 170

Hamilton - 312

Haskell - 600

Kearny - 821

Lane - 179

Meade - 732

Morton - 425

Scott - 838

Seward - 4,784

Stanton - 300

Stevens - 924

Wichita Co. - 308

The state of Kansas has over 447,700 confirmed positive cases overall as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.