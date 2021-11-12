Monthly bills to increase for Black Hills Energy customers

The Telegram staff

Black Hills Energy announced Wednesday it reached a settlement agreement for its plan to recover costs incurred for Kansas customers resulting from Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 in a release from the company.

The agreement with Kansas Corporation Commission staff and Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board includes recovery over a five-year period for $87.9 million of incremental fuel costs incurred to serve extraordinary demand and carrying costs associated with financing the costs to reduce the impact on customers’ bills.

As proposed in the settlement agreement, a residential customer will see an average increase of $11.47 each month based on their usage moving forward.

“We are pleased to reach a constructive agreement for recovery of costs we incurred to keep our customers warm and safe when they needed us the most,” Jerry Watkins, Kansas general manager for Black Hills Energy, said. “Our team is proud of our reliable service through the dangerously cold conditions of Winter Storm Uri and other winter events. Recovery of these costs are essential to continue delivering safe and reliable service for our 117,000 customers across 66 communities in Kansas.”

The settlement agreement is pending a final hearing and approval by Kansas Corporation Commission. While the recovery of natural gas costs typically occurs over twelve months, Black Hills Energy has instead proposed a recovery of these natural gas costs over the next five years to reduce the impact to customer bills.