Zoo offers free weekend to veterans

The Telegram staff

In recognition of Veterans Day, Lee Richardson Zoo will be honoring members of the Armed Forces by offering free vehicle admission to active, inactive, and veteran members of any branch of the service on Saturday and Sunday.

Veterans and military personnel may show their service identification or other proof of service at the vehicle entrance booth for complimentary admission at the drive-thru entrance.

This admission includes all occupants of the vehicle. The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.