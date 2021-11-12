GCHS to hold parent seminar on drugs

The Telegram staff

The Garden City High School counselors will be holding its next parent seminar, this one on drugs, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school’s commons area.

Speakers from the community will provide information about the risks of drugs and what parents should be aware of with drugs in our community.

The high school counselors are holding a series of parent outreach seminars during the school year.

The seminars can be helpful for parents of children of all ages.