GCHS to hold financial aid workshop

The Telegram staff

Garden City High School will hold a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the GCHS commons area.

The workshop will provide information to students and parents about federal financial aid for college or vocational-technical school.

Students wanting to start on the application will need to bring the following information. It includes: social security card, driver’s license, permanent resident card, 2020 income tax return, records of child support paid, records of taxable earnings from Federal Work-Study or other need-based work programs.

Records of student grant, scholarship and fellowship aid, including AmeriCorps awards, that was included in your (or your parents) AGI, current business and farm records, current bank statement, separate, personal e-mail address for student and parent (not a school issued account), parent status (married, divorced, separated, widowed) month year, and parents birthdays.

Students will get help creating a FAFSA ID and the procedure in completing the FAFSA. The FAFSA is the basis for nearly all university and college financial assistance. The representative will also help answer questions on financial aid. The FAFSA is available to file at www.fafsa.ed.gov.