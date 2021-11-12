GCCC Trustees approve new legal counsel

New legal counsel was approved by the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Tate & Kitzke, LLC of Hugoton, was selected to replace GCCC's longstanding attorney, Randy Grisell upon his retirement at the end of December.

The law firm will be retained on a one-year contract period.

Ryan Ruda, GCCC president, said in the search for new representation the administration was very specific in seeking firms that fit a criteria such as having municipal experience and being available outside of regular office hours as "not everything happens during standard office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m."

The firm is comprised of three attorneys, Paul Kitzke, Wayne Tate and Nathan Foreman.

Paul Kitzke of Tate & Kitzke, said Tate is retiring in December, but himself and Foreman have plenty of experience. Kitzke has been practicing since 2005, Foreman since 2006.

Kitzke says he has experience in criminal and domestic law and in representing a school board and Foreman does a lot of civil litigation, probates and handles municipality issues.

Additionally Kitzke is the Stevens County Counselor and Stevens County prosecutor and Foreman was the in-house council for Seward County and was the Seward County Counselor as well.

"I'm not going to stand in front of you and tell you that I am the sharpest razor on every legal issue that there is, but I intend to get up to speed and I intend to get, I'll work towards that and our office will work towards that and I'm confident that Mr. Forman (can as well)," he said.

Tate & Kitzke was selected due to their experience and references, Ruda said.

"There is a breath of experience that they have as we do reference checks and talked to individuals, references that they provided to us and others," he said. "I feel very confident in the recommendation and selection of Tate & Kitzke based upon the references and their background that they bring."

In other business, the Board heard updates on various completed, ongoing and future campus improvement projects as well as an Accreditation update that was heard along with a five-year program review of the Computer Science and Business programs.