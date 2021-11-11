SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 39 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,742 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 344 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is a decrease to 13 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been a total to 62 deaths. A total of 14,731 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 71 cases pending as of Wednesday. The FCHD positivity rate has increased to 31.8 percent.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,586 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses as well as boosters.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 26 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,278 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 39 positive cases to its total of 4,761. Grant County increased by 23 positive cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 1,340. Stevens County added 19 cases for a total of 909 while Scott County added 16 cases for a total of 831.

Hamilton and Morton Counties each added nine cases fo totals of 309 and 419, respectively. Meade County added five cases for a total of 728 while Kearny and Wichita Counties each added four cases for totals of 818 and 307, respectively. Gray and Haskell Counties each added three cases for totals of 908 and 591, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,742

Ford - 7,278

Grant - 1,340

Gray - 908

Greeley - 168

Hamilton - 309

Haskell - 591

Kearny - 818

Lane - 174

Meade - 728

Morton - 419

Scott - 831

Seward - 4,761

Stanton - 298

Stevens - 909

Wichita Co. - 307

The state of Kansas has over 445,000 confirmed positive cases overall as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.