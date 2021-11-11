A place for champions: a game store opens in Garden City

Garden City now has its very own Local Game Store.

Champion's Archive, a LGS that focuses on play space and retail, opened on Oct. 14 at 602 E. Fulton St.

Bryan Lunzmann, owner of Champion's Archive, said the store has been years in the making with the first business plan for the store being created in 2017.

"All the starts aligned at the right time between COVID and family and life and job to open this place," he said. "So, I decided to move back and pull the trigger, to do this."

Lunzmann is a native of Garden City and a 2010 Garden City High School graduate. After high school he attended Garden City Community College before transferring to Washburn University in Topeka, where he received a Bachelors of Business Administration and Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Information Science.

After eight years in Topeka studying, living and working, he returned to Garden City. Lunzmann said his return was a variety of things, but mostly he no longer had any reason to stay in Topeka.

His return led to the creation of Champion's Archive, which has been in the back of his mind since 2017, but the time was never right.

"I talked about opening it in other places, like the Topeka market is pretty saturated, Garden City made sense to open this because there's just no competition for a really wide kind of radius," he said. "I sat on that for a long time."

When Lunzmann moved back he started getting everything rolling on opening the business, starting with all the "legal and bureaucratic paperwork you have to do before you can open a business."

The biggest hurdle, which took months and months, was finding a location, Lunzmann said. Garden City is a tough market.

"Even when I found this place it was actually zoned industrial, not commercial, so I had to go through basically a two-month process to get it re-zoned before we could, get the rest of the paperwork required," he said. "That was just sort of months and months and that was what made it take a really long time to open."

Lunzmann said Local Game Stores are a "cultural haven" or community center as much as a retail establishment, it's a place for people who take part in trading cards, miniature games, board games, etc. to congregate, play, meet and talk to others that play as well, including the shop owners.

Typically they are more common in bigger cities and college towns, places like Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City, which have many stores, Lunzmann said. But they also exist in smaller places like Lawrence and Manhattan, which have at least two apiece.

There are even stores in Hays and Great Bend, Lunzmann said. The smallest town he is aware of that has an LGS is Beatrice, Neb. LGS can work pretty much anywhere as there are players everywhere.

It's not just college students that play, Lunzmann said; the demographic mostly stretches from people in high school all the way to age 50.

Lunzmann said it made sense to open a store in Garden City as there are no other LGS nearby and Garden City's reach is wide.

"When I had the War Hammer guys in here the other day, only about half of them were from Garden City, the rest of were from Dodge City, Ulysses, Hugoton, wherever," he said. "The same goes for Magic the Gathering, there's guys in here from Dodge and Liberal every weekend, a guy from Scott comes down here every weekend. People are used to driving out here, so that makes it pretty different than your average town of this size that might not be able to support an LGS."

Since opening, turnout at the store has been great, Lunzmann said. They've had a solid roster of events and he is encouraged by how many people come out to play. Sales have also been strong.

"Personally I'm more encouraged by seeing people play, that's what really keeps my spirits up – seeing a room full of people playing and having fun," he said.

At least three or four nights a week there are 10-12 people at the store playing games with Friday and Saturday being the big nights, Lunzman said.

"Local game stores are like a 90s sitcom where your friends all just happen to show up to the same coffee spot," he said. "That's honestly what local game stores are."

When Lunzmann lived in Topeka, the store he frequented, as did his friends, when he went there at 3 p.m. with an hour and a half between his next class there would almost every time be somebody there standing around and talking.

That happens at his store too, Lunzmann said.

"People will meet people that they haven't seen in a long time or just by random happenstance or people will meet somebody they know but didn't know that they played games," he said.

There are no reservations at the store, Lunzman said. If the store's open, the play space is open unless there's an event that's taking up all of the table space. Additionally the play space is almost always free with the exception of paid tournaments.

The store is open Sunday from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 12-10 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. It's closed Monday.