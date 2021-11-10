Kansas photo contest underway for students

The Telegram staff

Each year Kansas students are invited to enter photographs that celebrate Kansas and be eligible for special prizes. This year’s theme is “Your Favorite Place in Kansas”.

The student photographs contribute to the pictorial history of Kansas, like L. W. Halbe, an early 20th century teenage photographer from Dorrance in Russell County. Halbe’s photos offer a valuable window into life in his community. These photos will be preserved by the Kansas Historical Society.

The contest is open for first through 12th grade students, with an entry deadline of 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. Winners will be announced as part of the state’s 161st birthday commemoration at the Kansas State Capitol on Jan. 28, 2022.

First place winners in each grade from first to 12th will receive iPads; second place awards in each grade are Kindles.

The contest is sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. Find more information and a complete list of contest rules at happybirthdayks.org.